Fife business backs Support Our Soldiers’ festive appeal

A Fife business is backing a Christmas parcel appeal for soldiers.

Stevenson Funeral Directors will accept donations for the Support Our Soldiers campaign which runs across Scotland.

It aims to send morale boxes to troops on active duty.

They can contain either a wrapped present, an individual Christmas pudding or cake along with other goodies.

Lynn O’Brien, the campaign’s regional co-ordinator, said:“Over the festive season many of our troops will not be home and some have little or no family contact and so we want to make Christmas Day special for everyone by sending out our special Cheer Box full of a taste of home and a present for them to open. “

Donations can be handed in to Stevenson Funeral Directors in Kirkcaldy, and Cardenden, but they cannot accept cash donations.

Support Our Soldiers charity was founded in 2003 by a group of service families and friends who came together to provide support for serving men and women and their families at home.