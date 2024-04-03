Fife business Bare Naked rebrands after trademark challenge from USA company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Methil-based Bare Naked is now known as Nakey Bakey and is set to launch new, innovative products.

Owner Megan Murrie has overcome the obstacles of a rebrand to now look ahead to a busy 2024. For a small business, establishing brand recognition in the market requires relentless effort, making the thought of starting anew a legitimate concern.

However, navigating through challenging business situations entails taking one step at a time, leading to the emergence of positive outcomes and new opportunities.

Owner Megan Murrie at Bowhouse Market (Pic: Submitted)

Megan said: “Amidst the rebranding process, there arose a golden opportunity to modernise the brand based on valuable feedback accumulated over the past year. From a fresh and captivating logo to revitalised packaging and a new website, the reveal of the new look promises a more attractive and contemporary brand identity.

“This rebrand paves the way for the introduction of innovative products that have been in development, including exclusive offerings not yet available in the market. The launch of convenient ‘grab-a-granola’ mini bags will cater to on-the-go consumers, along with the introduction of the new allergy-free granola butter.”

A client of Business Gateway Fife, Megan received support and advice from business adviser, Shona Morrison who said: commented, “Nakey Bakey is now collaborating with Real Foods and Gym 64, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards introducing new and enticing product lines.

“Megan remains steadfast in her commitment to progress, even in the face of challenges, with a mission to assist those who have struggled with food-related