Fife business brings cutting cameras for self-driving cars to Euro market in new deal

A Fife company has broken new ground by becoming the first to bring cutting edge automotive cameras from Japan to the EU open market.

Dunfermline-based Digiflec has become the exclusive distributor of Japan’s TIER IV's cameras in Europe.

TIER IV is a well-known innovator in self-driving car technology. It created Autoware, the world's first open-source software for autonomous cars, which has become a benchmark in the industry.

The cameras are essential for autonomous cars because they provide the high-quality images needed for the vehicles to see and navigate their surroundings. Previously, companies needing these special cameras had to sign expensive contracts with car manufacturers to buy them in large quantities.

Steven Gillan, director at Digiflec, said: “We're delighted to partner with TIER IV and bring their innovative camera solutions to customers in Europe. They perfectly complement our existing product portfolio, offering exceptional performance for long distance imaging in automotive applications.”He added: “For the first time ever, all organisations will have direct access to automotive-grade HDR cameras on the open market.”

Digiflec supplies advanced imaging technologies and digital services. It is a leading EU distributor of LiDAR sensors and automotive cameras, providing cutting-edge digital services to organisations. They create digital replicas of physical environments for various applications, including simulation, analysis, and control. Its services include high-precision 3D scanning and mapping to capture detailed models of any environment.

Digiflec also provides advanced software tools for data processing and analysis, delivering actionable insights.

This new partnership with the west Fife business is particularly timely given the recent UK Government's Automated Vehicles Act, which aims to have autonomous cars on British roads by 2026. The new law underscores the growing importance of advanced camera technology in the automotive industry.