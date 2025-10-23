Fife business celebrates quartet of honours at top property sector awards

A Fife property business has scooped four awards in the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Fife Properties Group triumphed again at the annual ESTAS Awards, hosted by Phil Spencer from Channel4’s ‘Location, Location, Location’ show.

It won gold for best estate agency in Scotland, bronze for best letting agency in Scotland and was number one in Fife again for sales and lettings. at the Customer Service Awards 2025. The winners were announced at the Grosvenor House in London in front of 1100 of the UK’s top property professionals.

The awards are powered by the ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on service ratings from homemovers who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent.

Jim Parker, managing director of Fife Properties Group said, “Once again we are absolutely thrilled to be recognised at the ESTAS for the sixth time in a row. Doing the double in Scotland and the double in Fife for sales and lettings means so much to us and acknowledges the efforts our world class team put in every day, as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

“We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of our personal service, and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Richard Cook, lettings director, added: “It’s fantastic that once again we are recognised by our landlords for our commitment to customer service and getting results, especially with our new investors service. I’ve always maintained that by exceeding our customers’ expectations that reward will follow and being voted Fife’s number one for the 15th time is an exceptional achievement.”

Phil Spencer, who has hosted the ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 told the live audience: “As someone who’s had the privilege of hosting these awards for over two decades, I’ve seen first-hand how the ESTAS can truly transform not just businesses- but lives.

What makes these awards so special is simple: they’re based entirely on customer feedback. Real voices. Real experiences. That’s why they carry so much weight. These aren’t just trophies; they’re symbols of trust.”