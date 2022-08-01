Fife business, Cloud Vapours, makes £1000 donation to Ukraine appeal

The donation came from family company, Cloud Vapours, which has retail operations throughout Fife.

The smoking cessation business, which specialises in the manufacture and sale of e-liquid and vape supplies, has donated 100% of the sales from its specially blended Slava Ukraini E-Liquid to the appeal.

Cloud Vapours decided to mix a special ‘flavour of the month ‘ with all proceeds to the DEC.

Justin Hughes, managing director, said: “We felt compelled to help and do our bit in helping raise vital funds for the DEC’s mission in Ukraine.”He added: “We hope that this can go a little way in helping to alleviate the plight for some of those affected in Ukraine and pray that this conflict ends soon.”