Fife business consultancy expands with new appointment

Lorraine Findlay has joined Kinloch-based Focus Business Consultancy run by Steve Wilson

A Fife business has expanded with the appointment of a new consultant broker.

Lorraine Findlay has joined Kinloch-based Focus Business Consultancy, bringing her commercial banking and property sector expertise to strengthen the company's client advisory capabilities.

Steve Wilson, managing director, said: “Lorraine brings a fresh commercial perspective that complements our energy market knowledge. Her banking experience means she understands how businesses assess value and make procurement decisions. That's exactly what our clients need when evaluating energy contracts."

The appointment supports Focus' growth strategy of expanding its open, consultative utility services across the UK.

Lorraine said: “What attracted me to Focus was their transparent approach to fee disclosure and client consultation. Too many businesses get poor service from energy brokers who prioritise commission over client outcomes. I'm looking forward to applying my commercial experience to help businesses make better-informed energy procurement decisions."

Focus targets mid-market businesses seeking strategic energy management rather than simple contract switching. Delivering energy solutions through partnerships with suppliers and aggregators, Focus offers innovative strategies for all business sectors.