Fife business expands retail offering and unveils plans for new store

Spoiled Life, based in St Andrews, opened its doors just one month before the pandemic in February 2020.

It is now stocking clothing lines, footwear and accessories from 11 designers

And owners, Glenn Malloy and Steve Davies hope the new initiative will help to broaden the store’s appeal .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left: Glenn Malloy, Juliet Downes and Steve Davies

They said the clothing launch “signifies the next exciting leg of a long journey for the Spoiled Life brand.”

The shop was opened just yards from their hairdressing business on Greyfriars Garden.

The Spring clothing collection includes men’s brands: Kestin, La Paz, and five women’s: Thinking Mu, Sancia, Otto D’ame, Idano, Hartford, and footwear and accessories from: Flamingos Life, Sleepers Shoes, DMY by DMY and HVISK.

Mr Malloy said: “St Andrews is multicultural and bursting with tourism.

“We’ve lost count of the students, locals and tourists that have walked through the doors looking for something a bit different.

“The clothing offering will be a breath of fresh air for our customers, who already trust our eye for style. The Spring collection is truly chic.

“We’ve created the perfect capsule wardrobe which oozes elegance, bursting with laid back summer looks and a few stand out, wow factor pieces.”

The Spoiled brand has existing connections to St Andrews’ fashion scene, as the team often volunteers to style models’ hair for the St Andrews University’s Don’t Walk charity fashion shows.