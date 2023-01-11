News you can trust since 1871
Fife business hit by strike action in pay dispute

Workers at a Fife business have gone on strike in support of a pay claim.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 8:52am

The industrial action has hit offshore supply chain provider, FTV Proclad, which is based in Viewfield Industrial Estate, in Glenothes.

More than 30 members of the GMB are involved, and say the strike today (Wednesday) will be followed by a second day of action on January 18.

The action came after the company tabled what the GMB described as “simply not credible.”

Proclad, Glenrothes
Workers have rejected a 3% pay offer and have called on the company - which operates manufacturing facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore as well as the UK - to return with a deal that it says tackles the cost of living crisis.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Proclad began as Forth Tool & Valve in the early 1970s. In 2020, it invested some £2m in its Glenrothes site to double its welding capacity.

