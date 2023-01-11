Fife business hit by strike action in pay dispute

The industrial action has hit offshore supply chain provider, FTV Proclad, which is based in Viewfield Industrial Estate, in Glenothes.

More than 30 members of the GMB are involved, and say the strike today (Wednesday) will be followed by a second day of action on January 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action came after the company tabled what the GMB described as “simply not credible.”

Proclad, Glenrothes

Workers have rejected a 3% pay offer and have called on the company - which operates manufacturing facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore as well as the UK - to return with a deal that it says tackles the cost of living crisis.

The company has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad