Fife business installs defibrillators on its site and in delivery vans for safety of its workforce and community

Three AEDs have been installed at Fife Creamery's Kirkcaldy site and in the firm's delivery vans. (Pic: Fife Creamery)

Fife Creamery continues to invest to remain at the forefront of the industry, having recently invested in a state-of-the-art frozen warehouse, in their delivery fleet and logisitics management, their commitment to sustainability and of course, in their people. Their people and community are intrinsic to the day-to-day business, shown through their Food Wholesale Heroes campaign re-branding their fleet.

The company feels a strong responsibility and a duty of care to the well-being of their ‘heroes’ and the wider public that they engage with.

Fife Creamery have now installed three automated external defibrillators (AEDs) across their Kirkcaldy site, meaning that no employee or visitor is ever more than 60 seconds from an AED unit. They are also equipping all their delivery trucks with AEDs, placing signs on the doors of the vehicles to let the public know there is an AED onboard and available for use.

Graeme Simpson, managing director, said: “We feel strongly that it is our duty to engage with the communities that our business touches. Sudden cardiac arrest is unfortunately all too common in Scotland, these devices can make a huge difference to the chances of survival.”