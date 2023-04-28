Dunfermline-based Time Capsule Productions launched in January this year when local audio producer, Lewis Harrower, started his new venture bringing together his passion for audio and love of telling stories.

His audio time capsules feature people’s memories complete with music and sounds to bring their stories to life for future generations.Lewis explains, “An audio time capsule involves a recording session, where I come around for a chat and you can share some of your favourite memories. I will then take this audio away and transform it into a documentary style piece with music and sounds to help amplify the stories.”

Each capsule comes with a digital copy, but also with a physical memento of a wooden keepsake box with a USB containing the documentary. Lewis will also be offering his audio production expertise to local businesses, charities and community groups through making podcasts, adverts and documentaries.

Lewis Harrower has launched his audio time capsules enterprise

Lewis graduated with an MA in Radio Production at the University of Sunderland in 2019 having previously done his HND in Radio at Fife College. He was also in the top five of entrants to the Charles Parker Prize in 2020 leading to his documentary “Living With Dementia” being aired on BBC Radio 4. Alongside the launch of this new business, he is working on a Radio 4 commission due to air later this year.

As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Lewis received one to one support on marketing, and finance, business planning from business adviser, Marissa Yassen-Fleming, and was able to access many of its workshops.

