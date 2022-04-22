Fife business launches global centre of excellence

Based at Babcock International’s Rosyth facility, the Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus (AGIC) will serve a range of small to medium-sized enterprises in the marine, nuclear and energy-transition sectors.

It will offer access to the latest industrial techniques and technology, industrial and office space, innovation advice and skills development.

AGIC is a collaboration between Babcock International, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde, Fife College, Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland.

Babcock, Rosyth

Collectively, they are developing leading expertise in five core capabilities on one site: large-scale advanced manufacturing, composites, robotics, nuclear manufacturing and digital shipbuilding.

They five are supported by cross-campus skills development and an Innovation Incubator for start-up businesses and existing businesses looking to engage in innovative product and process improvements.

The campus’s first facility to open for business is FASTBLADE - the world’s first test facility that uses regenerative hydraulic technology to offer high-quality, low-cost fatigue testing of lightweight composite structures for research and product development.

It welcomes its first customers, testing composite blades for tidal energy turbines, later this month.

Ivan McKee MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, said: “I welcome the launch of the Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus, which will support employment and skills, benefit the economy, drive innovation and reinforce Scotland’s position as a global leader in large-scale advanced manufacturing.”