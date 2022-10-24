All Seasons Outdoor Living has taken over the new unit in Lochgelly less than three years after it launched.

Owner, John Mckenzie, has many years of experience in the metal fabrication industry across many sectors in Edinburgh and Fife.

In June 2021, he and his partner Deborah, decided to take the plunge and open their own business.

John McKenzie, owner of All Seasons Outdoor Living, has moved into new, larger premises in Lochgelly

John said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to the services we provide.

“Not only do we produce traditional metal fabrication products but offer professional services in design and installation of stainless steel glass balustrades, which are proving very popular.

“To accommodate the growth in the business, we saw the need to expand into larger premises and the location of the Avenue Industrial Estate in Lochgelly suited our needs perfectly.”

Mr McKenzie was supported by Business Gateway as he made the big move.

Karen Cassells, adviser, aid: “We have been able to secure an Upskilling Grant for the business so John and Deborah can start training.

“They have now taken on an apprentice and are having new signage done and livery for the company vehicles.

“We hope to access a Net Zero grant for them so they can purchase new state of the art equipment, used in the metal fabrication industry, compliant with HSE guidelines, for the purpose of reducing emissions and purifying the air.

