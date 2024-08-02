Fife business Nakey Bakey celebrates star rating for its mixed berry granola

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife business which specialises in healthy, free from granola-based products is celebrating a prestigious star rating.

Nakey Bakey gained the one-star award in the Great Taste 2024 award for its mixed berry granola.

The Methil-based company, run by Megan Murrie, earned praise from the judges who praised the product for its “clean, nutty, toasty aroma” and “pure, natural, and unadulterated” flavour.

The Great Taste awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, are billed as the world’s most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. They value taste above all else, with products undergoing a blind tasting process to ensure impartiality. This year’s judging involved more than 500 experts over 92 days, with products submitted from 115 countries.

The Methil-based company, run by Megan Murrie, earned praise from the judges (Pic: Submitted)

The accolade comes just months after the business, which specialises in healthy, free from granola-based products, completed a rebrand, changing its name from Bare Naked to Nakey Bakey after trademark licensing challenges from an American company.

Megan’s journey began in her home kitchen, driven by her personal struggle with a nut allergy and a health condition called endometriosis. Her mission was to create a granola that she could enjoy without compromising her health.

She said: “We are thrilled to have won a Great Taste award for our best-selling mixed berry granola. This recognition is a dream come true. It validates the hard work and dedication that went into creating an allergen-free granola that is both delicious and healthy.”

It is crafted from gluten-free oats, organic puffed millet, organic desiccated coconut, organic puffed quinoa, coconut oil, natural fruit extract syrup - carob and apple -, dried organic cranberries, organic dried cherries, organic dried goji berries, and raspberry natural flavouring.

As the first of its kind on the market, it is low in sugar, made from natural ingredients, free from all 14 allergens, and vegan-friendly.