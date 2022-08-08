Fife business: Nineteen local eateries shortlisted in The Food Awards Scotland

The awards celebrate the best in the food industry from excellent restaurants, chefs and servers to the specialists and suppliers.

Nineteen businesses from across the Kingdom have been included in this year’s shortlist, with some in the running for more than one award, but they will have to wait to find out if they are successful until the awards ceremony is held in Glasgow on September 19.

The Peat Inn Restaurant with Rooms in Cupar is in the running for four awards.

The Peat Inn

It has been shortlisted in the restaurant of the year (central), hotel restaurant of the year (south east), fine dining restaurant of the year and the best of south Scotland.

Playfair’s Restaurant and Steakhouse in St Andrews is also in the running for the restaurant of the year (central).

Two cafes are in the running for the cafe/bistro of the year award – Serendipi-Tea in Thornton for the central area and Bridge Cafe in Glenrothes for the south east.

St Andrews’ The Saint Bar and Kitchen at the town’s West Port has been shortlisted for gastro pub of the year (central).

The gastro pub of the year (south east) category includes The Carnock Inn, Dunfermline; The Boudingait, Cupar and The Ship Inn, Elie.

Dunfermline’s Garvock House Hotel is in with a chance of winning the hotel restaurant of the year (south east) category.

When it comes to Best Fish ‘n’ chips establishment in the central area, three Fife outlets have made the shortlist – The Fish Hoose, Kirkcaldy; Anstruther Fish Bar and The Wee Chippy, Anstruther.

Lochgelly-based Giuseppe Manzoli – Chef is up for the caterer of the year award, while Craig Millar @ 16 West End, St Monans has been shortlisted in the best world cuisine category.

The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews could be named best seafood establishment at the awards.

Finalists for the dessert outlet of the year include The Dessert Factory, Lochgelly and Novelli’s in Burntisland.

Relish It in Kirkcaldy is on the shortlist for best street food, and The Wee Restaurant in Inverkeithing is in the running for overall best of south Scotland.

A spokesperson for The Food Awards Scotland, said: “Scotland offers a wide range of places that serve world cuisines.

"The finalists were voted for by the public for providing authentic recipes and unique dishes to their diners, creating memorable experiences for both residents and visitors.

"Undoubtedly there are some amazing specialists around the country, who know how to offer great service, delicious food and meet the expectations of their diners.

"These are the professionals that we aim to reward at The Food Awards Scotland 2022.