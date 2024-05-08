Fife business Prints Charming one of ten shortlisted for Britain's Best Small Business Name competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prints Charming in Crosshill Business Centre, near Lochgelly is one of ten businesses in the running to win a £2500 cash prize just for having a funny name.

Small business insurance provider Simply Business has partnered with comedian Darren Walsh to find Britain’s Best Small Business Name. With Darren’s knowledge of puns, he has selected the shortlist and now the public can vote for their favourite to decide the overall winner.

The other businesses on the shortlist this year are Barber Streisand (barbers in London); Easy Lay Landscaping (Milton Keynes); Furry Godmothers (dog groomer in Newport, Wales); Lord of the Bins (waste clearance company in Brighton); Poke Nom (Hawaiian street food in London); Surelock Homes Locksmiths (Hastings); Thready or Knott Embroidery (Chester); Tikka Chance On Me (Indian-inspired street food, Manchester) and Top of the Clops (equestrian shop, Somerset).

Prints Charming is based in Crosshill Business Centre, near Lochgelly. (Pic: Google Maps)

The competition has been relaunched for a third time alongside the company’s ‘You name it. We insure it.’ campaign.

Bea Montoya, COO at Simply Business, said: “We’ve seen many memorable entries to this year’s Britain’s Best Small Business Name competition, and it’s a credit to the creativity and innovation of the nation’s SME owners.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and this competition sums up the wonderful spirit and humour that they bring to their businesses every day.”

Darren Walsh, comedian, added: “Puns and wordplay seem to have a special place in British culture, so it’s heartening to see that type of humour is central to the names of so many small businesses. It’s been a tough job to whittle down the thousands of entries to a shortlist of ten, but I’m sure these business names will trigger a few involuntary laughs from the public.”