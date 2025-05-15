Fife business shortlisted as digital star in national awards final

A Fife businesswoman has been shortlisted in a national award.

Anstruther-based Jo Macfarlane is a finalist for Digital Star at this year’s Small Awards which will be announced at a ceremony in London on May 22.

Now in its ninth year, The Small Awards is a nationwide search for the UK’s greatest small firms, across all sectors. It is organised annually by Small Business Britain, which champions and supports the nation’s 5.5 million small firms.

Jo started her candle making business in 2009 and has made scents for top-class hotels, including the Fairmont in St Andrews, Balbirnie House in Markinch, Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club in Edinburgh, the Pullman London St Pancras and Novotel London Canary Wharf.

Anstruther-based Jo Macfarlane is a finalist for Digital Star at this year’s Small Awards (Pic: Submitted)

She is one of eight finalists shortlisted for the Digital Star Award for best digital only business.

The category highlights enterprises which operate only through digital channels, using the internet to market, sell and promote their product and service.

Michelle Ovens, founder of Small Business Britain, said: “Every year, the Small Awards celebrate the UK’s most inspiring small business owners, who are the heart of their communities, and are fuelling the nation’s economic growth. They are a great opportunity to recognise the success and contributions of so many small businesses - Jo Macfarlane is extremely deserving of being a finalist, and we look forward to celebrating together in May.”

Judged by a panel of industry experts, the winners of all categories will be announced at St Mary’s Church in London.