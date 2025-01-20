Fife business supplies staff alarm system in UK first

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leven-based business Pinpoint Ltd, which provides staff alarm systems to high-risk workplaces, has seen one of its systems installed in the UK’s first safe drug consumption facility, The Thistle.

The Glasgow facility opened its doors on 13 January to provide a clean, safe space for the public to use drugs safely under clinical supervision. It also provides drug users with access to a wide range of treatment and support.

Pinpoint’s P2 Staff Attack System was chosen as the preferred staff safety alarm system to ensure the swift delivery of assistance in high-risk medical situations.

Access to the Pinpoint P2 System ensures help can be summoned quickly providing staff with the peace of mind that help is forthcoming when they need it most.

Staff activate their personal alarm to summon assistance when needed.

Staff members at the Thistle will be given a personal alarm, or P2 PIT, at the start of each shift which can be activated if required with the simple press of a button.

Once activated, the P2 PIT communicates with receivers located throughout the building, which in turn notifies display devices of the exact location and severity of the alarm call. This provides vital information to enable colleagues to respond appropriately.

Daniel Waring, CEO of Pinpoint Limited, said: “Pinpoint is proud to be part of this UK first Safer Drug Consumption Facility. Having worked with The Hunter Street Health Centre, where The Thistle is based, since 2003, we are well aware of the challenges staff may face in their day-to-day duties.

“The P2 System, chosen for its precision, reliability and durability, will ensure staff can access a response when they need it most, allowing them to carry out their duties without fear and provide the highest quality of care."