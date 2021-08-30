Fife business tees up special marmalades for the R&A
A preserve making business, which started as a hobby for Pittenweem-based interior designer, Fiona Audsley, has become a full-time job, which is keeping her busier than ever.
Fiona started Pittenweem Preserves four years ago and is currently basking in the success of having secured a significant contract to make two limited edition marmalades (one Seville orange, the other with a whisky twist) for The R&A’s 150th Open, which takes place in St Andrews in July 2022.
Fiona explained: “To be asked to make and present two limited edition marmalades for its 150th Open is an incredible honour! There’s lots of work with local suppliers to get the labels and jars right, but then it will be full steam ahead.
“This endorsement from The R&A is significant, and we hope it will lead to more prestigious contracts, and that Pittenweem Preserves will be on the shelves of even more premium retailers soon.”
Pittenweem Preserves has had its COVID-19 challenges.
Supplying several tourist attractions, including the National Trust for Scotland, orders were on hold during lockdown but have now returned over the summer.”
As a client of Business Gateway Fife, Fiona’s adviser, Alasdair Busby, was able to access a Fife Trade Development Programme Support grant for the business. “This grant will allow Pittenweem Preserves to showcase their extremely high-quality products at Scotland’s Speciality Food Show to be held in Glasgow in January,” he said.
For more info: www.pittenweempreserves.co.uk