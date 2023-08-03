The Donaldson Group, headquartered in Glenrothes, is the UK’s leading independent timber and construction supplier. Its new technology creates world-class, photo realistic visuals for the interiors division to offer customers an elevated immersive buying experience.

It has now been integrated by one of the businesses within the Donaldson Group, Kitchens International Ltd, which is working with housebuilders, including Cala and CCG, to offer the tool to prospective homebuyers.

Using cutting-edge technology, the platform allows customers to select and order their kitchen using 3D visualisation once their sale is agreed. In turn, this will bring their dream kitchen to life from the comfort of their sofa. Housebuilders have full autonomy about the elements included in the selector tool and the costs associated with them. Full training for sales, design and commercial teams is also offered and there is the option for a soft launch onsite in the sales centre.

Developers can also showcase the premium kitchen designs on offer, as well as the elements that customers can modify, and new homeowners can walk through their own kitchen on any device at any time - and design the space by changing colours, materials, and appliances. They can also make additional upgrades to tailor their kitchen to their specific requirements, including cooking and laundry appliances; internal storage; worktop surface and power socket changes; wine storage; and cooking accessories.

Les Calder, chief technology officer at the Donaldson Group, said: “ The visual selector tool offers an immersive walk-through experience and really elevates the homebuying or renovating experience. It not only enables the customer to design and see their own dream kitchen virtually, it goes one step further; it also makes the design process more efficient for both the housebuilder and the homeowner. For the early adopters of this system, housebuilders can show a point of difference to their customers with this enhanced offer to the public.”