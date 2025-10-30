Fife Business Week 2025: A catalyst for growth and connection

Meet the Buyer 2024

FIFE Business Week 2025 is set to energise the region from Monday 3rd to Friday 7th November, marking its 16th year as a cornerstone event for local enterprise. Delivered by Fife Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway Fife under the InvestFife banner, this dynamic week offers a rich programme tailored to support, connect, and champion businesses of all sizes.

With a spotlight on key sectors including advanced manufacturing, food and drink, tourism, energy, fintech, and construction, the event promises to foster innovation and collaboration. This year’s theme, Supporting Thriving Economies and Promoting Sustainable Communities, reflects a commitment to long-term regional prosperity.

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager for Economic Development at Fife Council, emphasised the importance of the week, “Fife Business Week is a celebration of our vibrant business community. It’s about creating opportunities, sharing knowledge, and building a resilient economy that benefits everyone.”

Highlights include the “Boost Your Business with Fife Produce” workshop led by Chef Al Roberto, showcasing the power of local ingredients. Barclays and CJM Lumina will host “Finance Ready,” offering strategic insights into scaling and resilience. Flexible working takes centre stage in a session exploring legislative changes and employee retention strategies.

Energy procurement and market trends will be demystified by Steve Wilson of Focus Business Energy, while town centre retailers can sharpen their online presence through a digital marketing webinar. Thursday’s agenda includes a cybersecurity session aimed at protecting small businesses from online threats.

Closing the week, Dains Accountants will present “Planning Ahead: Succession & Inheritance Tax Made Clear,” guiding attendees through safeguarding assets and preparing for generational transitions.

With events designed to inform, inspire, and connect, Fife Business Week 2025 is a must-attend for any business looking to thrive. Explore the full programme at Fife Business Week Events | InvestFife