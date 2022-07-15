Fife Business Week: Call to Kingdom's businesses to get involved

The team is looking for organisations to run events during this major week, which will run this year from November 7 to 11.

Now in its 13th year, it is an excellent opportunity to share best practice and give sound advice to new and growing businesses, to help boost their resilience and maintain sustainability for the years ahead.

The week will offer a programme of workshops, masterclasses and networking opportunities, with most being delivered in digital formats, bringing together the private and public sectors in a bid to promote opportunities especially in our key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, ffod and drink, energy, fintech, tourism and construction.

Last year, over 900 businesses registered for events in Fife Business Week online. The week will be coordinated by a variety of key partners and professional intermediaries across Fife to deliver sector specific free online business events.

Pamela Stevenson, Fife Council’s service manager for economic development, business and employability, said: “This is a great opportunity to demonstrate the diversity and range of support services in Fife, that reflect the ethos of our 13th Fife Business Week and support our SMEs in Fife.

“The week will benefit from significant promotion including radio, local press, social media channels and an interactive website accessible for mobile devices.”

If any business would like an event to be considered for Fife Business Week 2022, they should email [email protected] or call 01592 858333 by Friday, August 5.

When planning an event, individual businesses will be responsible for taking the bookings and promoting their own free event. However, it will be aligned to the overall promotion of Fife Business Week, with inclusion in any promotion and profiled on the website.