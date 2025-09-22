Fife Business Week: Driving innovation and growth

FIFE Business Week returns for its 16th year from November 3 to 7, bringing together a dynamic mix of public and private sector organisations to champion economic development and community sustainability. With a focus on key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, food and drink, tourism, energy, fintech, and construction, the week promises to be a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and opportunity.

Hosted by Fife Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway Fifeunder the InvestFife brand, Fife Business Week is designed to support businesses to succeed and flourish whilst making Fife the best place to do business.

This year’s programme aims to inspire and empower local businesses through a diverse range of events, from investment pitches and immersive tech showcases to trade workshops and sustainability forums. Highlights include the “Climate Fife Milestone Event,” which will spotlight the region’s progress toward net-zero goals, and the “International Trade Pathway” session, offering insights into new trade agreements and risk mitigation strategies.

Held online and across various venues in Fife, including the newly opened Carnegie Conference and Events Centre at Duloch, Dunfermline, where the popular flagship event, “Meet the Buyer” will take place, the week provides a platform for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and industry leaders to connect, learn, and grow. Events such as “Crafting Your CompellingPitch” offer practical tools for accessing new markets and refining business narratives.

Fife Business Week also places a strong emphasis on inclusivity and workforce development, with sessions on neurodiversity awareness and flexible working legislation. These reflect a broader commitment to building resilient, forward-thinking communities that thrive in an evolving economic landscape.

Councillor Altany Craik, Spokesperson for Finance, Economy & Strategic Planning at Fife Council said, “As businesses navigate challenges and embrace new opportunities, Fife Business Week 2025 stands as a beacon of progress, where ideas are shared, partnerships are forged, and the future of Fife’s economy is shaped. Whether you're a start-up or an established enterprise, this is the week to engage, innovate, and develop.”

For more information on events at Fife Business Week 2025, check out Fife Business Week | InvestFife