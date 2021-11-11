Fife Business Week hailed a success

Councillor Altany Craik

More than 20 online events were held for businesses of all sizes and in all sectors during the week, which ran from November 1 to 5, and these attracted 900 registrations from businesses.

Among the sessions which proved popular were one by MakeUK engaging with the defence sector; a Meet the Buyer event and employment law FAQs for employers.

The Meet the Buyer event gave insights to the opportunities for businesses to participate in major programmes like the £200 million Dunfermline Learning Campus project and the £70 million Levenmouth Rail Link project, which were well received by delegates.

Councillor Altany Craik, convenor of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “Fife Business Week 2021 has had a great response from our local businesses and highlights an air of optimism about the economic future, especially as we emerge from the impact of Covid and our exit from the European Union.

"On behalf of our partner organisations and agencies, I would like to thank all the event organisers for their continued support and valuable contribution to Fife Business Week.

“I am hopeful that businesses will reap the benefit of participation in the wide range of sessions delivered, allowing them to move forward with confidence in the future.”

Hosted by Fife Council’s Economic Development Team and Business Gateway team under the InvestFife brand, Fife Business Week is designed to support businesses to succeed and flourish whilst making Fife the best place to do business.

For more information on Fife Business Week please email [email protected] or visit www.fifebusinessweek.co.uk

