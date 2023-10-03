Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The week will offer a programme of workshops, masterclasses and networking opportunities, bringing together private and public sector organisations in a bid to promote opportunities, especially in key sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, food and drink, tourism, energy, Fintech and construction.

Led by Fife Council’s economic development and administered by Business Gateway Fife under the collective banner of InvestFife, it aims to be bigger and better with the return of the ever popular ‘Meet the Buyer’ event, and for the first time, it will feature a construction zone, playing host to a lineup of public and private sector contractors.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said, “This year’s comprehensive programme of events is linked to our current key priorities in Fife’s new economic strategy. It is also our aim to continue to strive towards Community Wealth Building, fostering a culture of innovation and enterprise, while working towards Net Zero.

The event is always a very popular one in the business calendar