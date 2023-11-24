Organised by InvestFife , it showcased the Kingdom’s business diversity, and gave people a chance to take advantage of a wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities. Key sectors tackled included mManufacturing, food and drink, tourism, energy, fintech, and construction.

One of the highlights was the successful ‘Meet the Buyer’ which saw over 180 visitors attend and included for the first time a construction zone.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said: "I was delighted to engage and experience the success of Fife Business Week 2023 once more. This week of events, in our annual business calendar, plays a crucial role in unlocking opportunities and networking for our local businesses. The substantial attendance and positive outcomes highlights the resilience and commitment of our local businesses in fostering sustained growth and prosperity for Fife.”