Fife Business Week success with praise for ‘Meet The Buyer’ event

The 14th annual Fife Business Week has been hailed a success after a poached programme of events drew representatives from over 500 businesses and organisations.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 24th Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 08:41 GMT
Organised by InvestFife, it showcased the Kingdom’s business diversity, and gave people a chance to take advantage of a wealth of knowledge and networking opportunities. Key sectors tackled included mManufacturing, food and drink, tourism, energy, fintech, and construction.

One of the highlights was the successful ‘Meet the Buyer’ which saw over 180 visitors attend and included for the first time a construction zone.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said: "I was delighted to engage and experience the success of Fife Business Week 2023 once more. This week of events, in our annual business calendar, plays a crucial role in unlocking opportunities and networking for our local businesses. The substantial attendance and positive outcomes highlights the resilience and commitment of our local businesses in fostering sustained growth and prosperity for Fife.”

