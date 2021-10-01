Fife Business Week unveils plans for 20 online events to support companies
Fife Business Week is back for 2021 with more than 20 events will take place online throughout the initiative.
Running from November 1-5, it aims to give businesses as much support and advice as possible to sustain, recover and secure opportunities following the major challenges of COVID and exiting the EU.
There’s a wide range of topics to choose from, delivered by experts in both the private and public sectors.
Councillor Altany Craik, convenor for Fife Council’s economy committee said: “Over the last 18 months, there is no doubt that businesses have had to face many significant challenges and many have had to adapt their business models to sustain and remain resilient.
“Once again, we will be hosting the ever popular Meet the Buyer event giving great opportunities for businesses to meet the organisations and find out what contract developments are in the pipeline.
“We are very keen to ensure that our business community is supported through these unprecedented times and hope that this year’s Fife Business Week will offer something for everyone.”
Fife Business Week offers a varied range of online events that will allow new and established businesses to access the wide range of public and private sector support agencies, business experts and entrepreneurs.
The full calendar of events to mark the 12th event is now available to view at www.fifebusinessweek.co.uk.
Hosted by Fife Council’s economic development team and Business Gateway team under the InvestFife brand, Fife Business Week is designed to support businesses to succeed and flourish whilst making Fife the best place to do business.
For more information please visit www.fifebusinessweek.co.uk