Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The venues from across the Kingdom have been shortlisted in a number of categories at the awards, which will be held in Glasgow on April 18.

The awards, which are now in their seventh year, showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The businesses hoping to bring home an award from the ceremony include Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel and Dunfermline’s Garvock House Hotel which are both nominated in the Best Afternoon Tea and Best 4* Hotel (East) categories.

The Old Course Hotel is in the running for four awards at the Scottish Hotel Awards in April. (Pic: FFP)

Also in the running for Best Afternoon Tea are The Inn at Charlestown, The Old Manor in Lundin Links and Rusacks in St Andrews.

Other nominations for The Old Manor include Best Country Hotel and Best Golf Hotel.

Rusacks St Andrews has also made the list of finalists for the Best Hotel Bar and Best 5* Hotel awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn is in the running for Best Family Friendly Hotel and Best 4* Hotel (East), while neighbouring Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is a finalist in the Best Self Catering Accommodation category.

The Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy is up for two awards. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa has been shortlisted for three categories this year – Best Golf Hotel; Best Spa Hotel and Best 5* Hotel.

One of its employees – Tom Wozniak has also been named as a finalist in the Best Concierge category.

The Best Golf Hotel and Best 5* Hotel categories also feature Fairmont St Andrews, while the Ship Inn in Elie is a finalist for the Best Pub with Rooms award at the ceremony.