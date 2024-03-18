Fife businesses among finalists at Scottish Hotel Awards 2024
The venues from across the Kingdom have been shortlisted in a number of categories at the awards, which will be held in Glasgow on April 18.
The awards, which are now in their seventh year, showcase and reward outstanding service within the hotel industry in Scotland.
The businesses hoping to bring home an award from the ceremony include Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel and Dunfermline’s Garvock House Hotel which are both nominated in the Best Afternoon Tea and Best 4* Hotel (East) categories.
Also in the running for Best Afternoon Tea are The Inn at Charlestown, The Old Manor in Lundin Links and Rusacks in St Andrews.
Other nominations for The Old Manor include Best Country Hotel and Best Golf Hotel.
Rusacks St Andrews has also made the list of finalists for the Best Hotel Bar and Best 5* Hotel awards.
The Bay Hotel in Kinghorn is in the running for Best Family Friendly Hotel and Best 4* Hotel (East), while neighbouring Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is a finalist in the Best Self Catering Accommodation category.
St Andrews’ Old Course Hotel Golf Resort and Spa has been shortlisted for three categories this year – Best Golf Hotel; Best Spa Hotel and Best 5* Hotel.
One of its employees – Tom Wozniak has also been named as a finalist in the Best Concierge category.
The Best Golf Hotel and Best 5* Hotel categories also feature Fairmont St Andrews, while the Ship Inn in Elie is a finalist for the Best Pub with Rooms award at the ceremony.
The finalists have been voted for by the public and ahead of the awards night, independent judges will visit each hotel to choose the final winners.