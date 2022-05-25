Fife businesses are finalists in The Scottish Café Awards

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate the best of what Scotland’s cafés have to offer.

The local finalists will have to wait until next month to learn if they have been successful when the awards ceremony takes place in Glasgow on Monday, June 27.

The awards are honoured by Creative Oceanic, but voted for by the public.

Fife businesses have been named as finalists in The Scottish Café Awards 2022.

Local finalists are Customers’ Café of the Year – The Cocoa Tree Café, Pittenweem; Dessert Parlour of the Year – Janettas, St Andrews; Best Coffee Shop – Serendipi-Tea, Kirkcaldy; Shoppers’ Café of the Year – St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, Anstruther; Garden Centre Café of the Year – Silverbirch Garden Centre, Crossford and Tearoom of the Year – Harvest Mouse Tearoom, Cupar.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Coffee is the most popular drink worldwide and the trade values billions of pounds.

"As a result, the Scottish Café industry has seen a massive growth over the past few years with many new coffee shops entering the sector, increasing the competition.

"This ceremony aims to acknowledge those who have played a great role in making this sector one of the most profitable industries in this country.

"Undoubtedly, there are coffee lovers in Scotland who look for not just a coffee, but a true masterpiece.