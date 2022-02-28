Fife businesses benefit from attending international exhibition

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022 took place at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre earlier this month.

It generated 78 enquiries for participants Fife Fabrications, Eurospray and Quality Precision Electronics (QPE).

The event is the UK’s most comprehensive annual industrial exhibition, and offered the businesses the chance to meet, learn, develop, and grow.

Eurospray's stand at the exhibition

Fife Fabrications, a regular exhibitor, got 34 enquiries with a potential value of £800,000.

John Penman, managing director, said: “It was great to connect with our customers and colleagues in the manufacturing sector - and if the energy and enthusiasm at this show is anything to go by, this year is going to be a good one!”

The businesses were supported by Fife Council.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, business and employability, said:

“Those businesses attending reported strong results in terms of enquiries generated over the three-days, which reinforces the importance of helping businesses attend events and exhibitions.”

