Over the last 12 months, tenant businesses have raised £1999 to buy the equipment, and it was installed at the centre last Wednesday.

Nikki Lindsay, manager of Gibson Care, a tenant at FRIC, and who inspired the fundraising campaign, said: “Tenants and local businesses have been so supportive in our fundraising campaign and have helped us raise money to buy a community defibrillator.

Fife Renewables Innovation Centre raised the cash to buy lifesaving equipment for the local community.

“We launched the defibrillator with a cake sale, which raised 75 per cent of the money needed to maintain the unit over the next year."

Andrew Goulder, lead officer business property, economic development at Fife Council, said: “To have a defibrillator for local businesses and the local community will enable many more lives to be saved.