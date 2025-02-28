Fife businesses enjoy success at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2025

Six Fife businesses are celebrating after coming out on top at the Scottish Wedding Awards 2025.

The annual awards, which are now in their 12th year, recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making the big day as perfect as possible.

The awards ceremony took place at the Marriot Hotel in Glasgow on Wednesday night, spotlighting the industry’s most deserving professionals that have gone the extra mile.

Mirka Bridal Couture in Kirkcaldy scooped two awards on the night – both the Wedding Boutique of the Year award for Central and Fife and the category’s national title.

Glenrothes-based Lynne’s Cake Emporium was named Cake Designer of the Year (Central and Fife); The McYoungs from Rosyth won Photographer of the Year (Central and Fife); and Cragganmore Ceilidh Band won the Wedding Band of the Year award.

Two businesses from the Kingdom were among those to be highly commended in their respective categories – St Andrews’ Klauddi Beauty for Freelance Wedding Makeup Specialist of the Year and Cambo Estate in Kingsbarns for Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year.

In a post on Facebook, Mirka Jankowska of Mirka Bridal Couture, said: “A huge thank you to our incredible customers for nominating Mirka Bridal Couture – this wouldn’t be possible without you!

“A special thank you to my amazing husband, who is always by my side and supports me every step of the way

“What an unforgettable night! Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!”

On social media, a post from Lynne’s Cake Emporium said: “It still hasn’t sunk in yet but I’m beyond over the moon. I just can’t believe it.

“I’m not gonna lie, I have worked so so hard for this and it feels great to finally feel like I’m getting some recognition.”

Irfan Younis, Founder of Oceanic Awards said: “After over a decade we’re proud to be able to celebrate those that have demonstrated excellence in Scotland’s ever growing wedding industry.

“The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work, and we hope that their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence.

"We want to congratulate all of our winners and Highly Commended recipients on their accomplishments.”