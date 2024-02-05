Fife businesses Highly Recommended in the Confetti Wedding Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although there were no category winners from Fife, three locally based wedding businesses were Highly Recommended in their respective categories.

Lower Largo-based Dougi McMillan Photography was Highly Recommended in the Best Wedding Photography category, while the Old Course Hotel and Spa in St Andrews was also Highly Recommended for the Best Hotel Wedding Venue in the East and Best Wedding Team awards.

Crossgates-based Gibbs Limo Hire and Wedding Cars was Highly Recommended in the best wedding transport category.