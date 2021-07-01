Fife businesses re-invent rule book in return to work plans post-lockdown

Alistair Booth, managing director of Fife based The HR Booth, hosted the online event to look at the issues facing employers as they prepare a return to the workplace.

He was joined by Wendy Eadie, managing director of eCom and Barry Hynd, interim chief operating officer of the Federation for Industry Sector Skills and Standards (FISSS).

A recent survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development showed that while 80% of people wanted a hybrid working model, 50% of those questioned would leave a position if the technology was poor.

Mr Booth also noted that 70% felt flexible working is accepted as the “new norm.”

The hybrid of working from home and time in the business is likely to be the way forward for many Fifers.

Mr Booth said: “It was interesting to hear that some businesses are already taking a highly strategic and innovative approach to rebuilding how they deliver their services, engage with staff and recruit new team members.

“Instead of the discussion being about how to make the flexible working and technology recreate the old ways, they have torn up the rule book and are inventing new ways to work, collaborate and socialise.”

The HR Booth hosts ‘The Great Resignation’ free webinar on Thursday, August 5 at 9.30am, where a guest panel will discuss steps they are taking to ensure they are not greatly impacted by a staff turnover problem.

