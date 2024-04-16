Fife businesses recognised at Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wildbells and The Cromwell Kitchen and Rooms both brought home the top prizes in their respective categories – Florist of the Year and Eatery of the Year – at the awards, which took place in Glasgow last week. It was the second consecutive win for The Cromwell Kitchen, who won the title last year.
While, there were Highly Commended runners up places for C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants in the Fishmonger of the Year category and for The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company in the Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year.
The awards, which are now in their 11th year, celebrate the achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service.
The exceptional commitment, passion and innovation of the retailers was recognised at an awards ceremony in Glasgow.
In a post on Facebook commenting on the win, Wildbells said: “Massive thanks to our amazing customers who voted for us and continue to support us on our journey. We both can’t believe how much our business has grown and that’s all down to our lil Wildbells community.”
Yvonne Shivas, from The Cromwell Kitchen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won for the second year in row! And we’re delighted that Burntisland had so much success yet again. Running a small business can be very hard work so getting this kind of recognition is fantastic.”
Fourteen Fife businesses were finalists at the awards – with eight of them from Burntisland. The other businesses from across the Kingdom which were shortlisted for awards were JCM Beauty Studio (Beauty Salon of the Year); Novelli’s (Coffee Shop of the Year); Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers (Butcher of the Year); Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant (Fresh Produce Provider of the Year); Shmooz in Dunfermline (Menswear Retailer of the Year); The Madhouse Bakery, Glenrothes (Bakery of the Year); Sanctuary Hair and Beauty, Dunfermline (Hair Salon of the Year); Charmed Willow Flowers, Glenrothes (Florist of the Year); Boat Brae, Newport on Tay (Eatery of the Year) and Gibbles Gift Shop, Anstruther (Craft and Gift Shop of the Year).
A spokesperson for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always strived to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers.
“This year’s winners have exemplified excellence in their sectors and have played a pivotal role in enhancing Scotland’s retail industry. We want to congratulate all of our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishments.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.