Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wildbells and The Cromwell Kitchen and Rooms both brought home the top prizes in their respective categories – Florist of the Year and Eatery of the Year – at the awards, which took place in Glasgow last week. It was the second consecutive win for The Cromwell Kitchen, who won the title last year.

While, there were Highly Commended runners up places for C. Sinclair Fresh Fish Merchants in the Fishmonger of the Year category and for The Happy Go Lucky Dog Company in the Independent Pet Supplies Store of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards, which are now in their 11th year, celebrate the achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service.

Representatives from the four Burntisland businesses who were winners or Highly Commended at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024. (Pic: submitted)

The exceptional commitment, passion and innovation of the retailers was recognised at an awards ceremony in Glasgow.

In a post on Facebook commenting on the win, Wildbells said: “Massive thanks to our amazing customers who voted for us and continue to support us on our journey. We both can’t believe how much our business has grown and that’s all down to our lil Wildbells community.”

Yvonne Shivas, from The Cromwell Kitchen, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won for the second year in row! And we’re delighted that Burntisland had so much success yet again. Running a small business can be very hard work so getting this kind of recognition is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fourteen Fife businesses were finalists at the awards – with eight of them from Burntisland. The other businesses from across the Kingdom which were shortlisted for awards were JCM Beauty Studio (Beauty Salon of the Year); Novelli’s (Coffee Shop of the Year); Tom Courts Burntisland Butchers (Butcher of the Year); Macauley’s Fruit and Veg Merchant (Fresh Produce Provider of the Year); Shmooz in Dunfermline (Menswear Retailer of the Year); The Madhouse Bakery, Glenrothes (Bakery of the Year); Sanctuary Hair and Beauty, Dunfermline (Hair Salon of the Year); Charmed Willow Flowers, Glenrothes (Florist of the Year); Boat Brae, Newport on Tay (Eatery of the Year) and Gibbles Gift Shop, Anstruther (Craft and Gift Shop of the Year).

A spokesperson for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards have always strived to recognise and celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers.