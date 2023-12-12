Fife businesses recognised at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2023

Three Fife businesses are celebrating after enjoying success at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

The awards, which are now in their 12th year, were held in Glasgow on Sunday evening and celebrate the country’s leading hair and beauty professionals.

Among the winners are stylists, colour technicians, barbers, academies and salons.

Thornton-based Chelsi Roan, of Hair Extensions by Chelsi Roan, was named Hair Extension Specialist of the Year at Sunday’s ceremony.

Local salons have been recognised at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2023. (Pic: Jon Savage)

In a post on Facebook, Chelsi who has been highly commended at the awards for the last two years, said: “Another huge achievement for me in my career that I have worked so hard towards. Forever looking to grow bigger and better and give all of my clients the best standard of service I possibly can. I can’t thank all of my loyal and new clients for the continuous support of my business and helping me to grow my wings along the way. Hard work finally paying off. What a way to end 2023.”

Chelsi was named regional winner for Scotland at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards earlier this year.

But her business was not the only one in Thornton to be successful at the awards at the weekend.

Cutie Patootie Nails received a highly commended in the Nail Salon of the Year category and it scooped the prize for Outstanding Nail Salon of the Year.

Glam Trix at The Studio in Lochore was highly commended in the Outstanding Nail Salon of the Year category.

Claire Watters, owner of Cutie Patootie Nails, said on Facebook she was “absolutely buzzing” following the ceremony. She added: “Thanks to everybody who has been voting for me over the last few months and all my clients and family for supporting me over the last seven years.”