Fife businesses set for Scottish event to showcase speciality food

The ‘Tastes of Fife’ showcase will feature Kirkcaldy based Ecobean Coffee Roasters and Grain And Sustain which recently expanded from Burntisland into the Lang Toun.

The businesses will be part of an exhibition stand led by Fife Council economic development’s trade development programme which aims to support food and drink businesses .

The show has proved fruitful for the region in previous years, and there’s excitement amongst the businesses to be promoting their products face-to-face and building new contacts, once again.

Louise Humpington from Grain & Sustain (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The dozen heading west also includes The Little Herb Farm including The Whisky Sauce Co, Rumburra, Bplasticfree, The Roasting Project, Pittenweem Preserves, The Wee Tea Company, Grain and Sustain, Ecobean Coffee Roasters, the newly launched St Monans’ based East Neuk Salt Company, Almaz Foods and Growers Garden.

Kecia McDougall, Tayport Distillery’s director, said: “The trade development programme has supported us throughout our journey as a small business.

“It has provided access to market opportunities and events that would have not otherwise been possible. With such a difficult year behind us, we are looking forward to being part of the ‘Tastes of Fife’ showcase and promoting our products directly to visitors

Ann Camus, enterprise and business development manager at Fife Council said the show was a “valuable asset” to the region’s participants.

She added: “Brand awareness, product presentation and taste tests are an important way of selling for the food and drink sector, making Scotland’s Speciality Food Show a valuable event for Fife businesses.

“Having spoken to some of our participating businesses, they are looking forward to this event as it will give them the opportunity to collaborate, promote and create new business leads.”

“Our trade development programme is proving an important resource for local businesses from all sectors, in terms of supporting attendance at large events and exhibitions.

We’re gearing up for the show in January, as well as Offshore Europe in February, and we’ve just returned from a learning journey to Subcon.

“Businesses are engaging, as there’s a real need to get back out there, to promote their business, products and services face-to-face.”

