Fife businesses set to showcase at prestigious Aberdeen industry event

Eight businesses from around Fife will exhibit at the 50th SPE Offshore Europe Trade Show, an important biennial offshore and renewable exhibition and conference which takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen between the September 5 to and September 8.

Fife Council’s Economic Development team, InvestFife, will use its Trade Development Programme to help the businesses showcase their expertise and explore new opportunities in the offshore energy sector.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager of economic development at Fife Council, said: "InvestFife is committed to fostering growth and investment in the region, and we are proud to support these businesses as they contribute to the thriving offshore energy sector. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, we aim to position Fife as a hub for innovation and economic development.

I would like to extend a very warm welcome to CluisTROM, TDC Parsons Peebles, PFI Sign Plus Ltd, International Testing Services Ltd, Lamond & Murray Ltd, Surface Heating System, Ductform HFE, and MRS Training and Rescue who will join our stand and showcase their expertise and innovations at this years’ SPE Offshore Europe Event.”

With support from Fife Council’s Economic Development Team, these businesses are well-equipped to make a lasting impact and contribute to the growth of the offshore energy sector.