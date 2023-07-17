A number of local businesses are in the running for the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023.

The local firms have reached the finals of the Scottish Funeral Awards 2023. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in Glasgow on August 18.

The awards, organised by Paramount Creative, recognise hardworking business owners who go the extra mile to ensure their customers are offered a fair and exceptional service during the most difficult time of their lives.

In total there are ten business from Fife that have reached the finals. The local funeral directors who are in the running for awards are Fife Funeral Services (Kirkcaldy); Rankin Funeral Directors (Burntisland); Colin Sneddon Funeral Directors (Cowdenbeath); Ian Johnston Funeral Directors (Kirkcaldy); Callum Robertson Funeral Directors; Peter Murray Funeral Services (Anstruther) and John Gilfillan Funeral Directors Lochgelly).

Two celebrants are also among the finalists Beverley Bryant and Evermore Civil Ceremonies, both based in Dunfermline. Brewsterwells Crematorium in Largoward is also up for an award.