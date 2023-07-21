The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy.

More than 42 tourism businesses, events and individuals are in the running to receive the prestigious award, as the shortlist for the regional finals is revealed.

Fairmont St Andrews is among the businesses shortlisted in the central and east Thistle Awards. It is in the running for the ‘best hotel experience’ award as well as the ‘tourism employer of the year award alongside the Old Course Hotel, Resort & Spa.

The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy (Pic: Contributed).

Lindores’ Stay, Ride, Relax’ is shortlisted in the ‘best self catering experience’ category, while Ailim House in St Andrews is up for ‘best B&B or guest house experience.’ The Jigger Inn in St Andrews is also shortlisted in the ‘best pub experience.’

RSPB Scotland Loch Leven is up for ‘inclusive tourism’ and Off Grid Travel in St Andrews is in the running for the ‘climate action’ award category which celebrates businesses, events and destinations that have demonstrable progress on their journey to Net Zero.

Steven Walker, chair of the awards industry panel, said: “The awards showcase the very best of Scotland’s tourism and events sector, helping to ensure that tourism, and the individuals who work in the industry, are recognised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.”

