News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Fife businesses shortlisted for Thistles – Scotland’s top tourism awards

A host of Fife businesses have made the regional shortlist for Scotland’s premier tourism and events industry awards announced today.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:37 BST

The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy.

More than 42 tourism businesses, events and individuals are in the running to receive the prestigious award, as the shortlist for the regional finals is revealed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fairmont St Andrews is among the businesses shortlisted in the central and east Thistle Awards. It is in the running for the ‘best hotel experience’ award as well as the ‘tourism employer of the year award alongside the Old Course Hotel, Resort & Spa.

The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy (Pic: Contributed).The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy (Pic: Contributed).
The Scottish Thistle Awards celebrate the very best of the tourism and events industry, which is worth £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy (Pic: Contributed).
Most Popular

Lindores’ Stay, Ride, Relax’ is shortlisted in the ‘best self catering experience’ category, while Ailim House in St Andrews is up for ‘best B&B or guest house experience.’ The Jigger Inn in St Andrews is also shortlisted in the ‘best pub experience.’

RSPB Scotland Loch Leven is up for ‘inclusive tourism’ and Off Grid Travel in St Andrews is in the running for the ‘climate action’ award category which celebrates businesses, events and destinations that have demonstrable progress on their journey to Net Zero.

Steven Walker, chair of the awards industry panel, said: “The awards showcase the very best of Scotland’s tourism and events sector, helping to ensure that tourism, and the individuals who work in the industry, are recognised for the positive impact they bring to the country and our communities.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The regional awards will take place at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh on September 21.

Related topics:ScotlandFife