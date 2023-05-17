The Buffalo Farm and Modern Standard Coffee attended the annual gathering at the NEC in Birmingham thanks to support from Fife Council’s economic development’s trade development programme.

Emma Johnson, from The Buffalo Farm, said: “Our aim was to introduce our Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella to independent retailers and identify which distributors they currently use. We also wanted to receive important feedback on the quality of our mozzarella compared to others available.”

Fife-based Mint Modern also attended with support from Food From Fife.

Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.