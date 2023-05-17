News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Fife businesses showcase products at leading food and drink exhibition

Fife businesses have attended Farm Shop & Deli, one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th May 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:15 BST

The Buffalo Farm and Modern Standard Coffee attended the annual gathering at the NEC in Birmingham thanks to support from Fife Council’s economic development’s trade development programme.

Emma Johnson, from The Buffalo Farm, said: “Our aim was to introduce our Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella to independent retailers and identify which distributors they currently use. We also wanted to receive important feedback on the quality of our mozzarella compared to others available.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fife-based Mint Modern also attended with support from Food From Fife.

Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.
Farm Shop & Deli is one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.
Most Popular

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, business and employability at Fife Council, said: “With its rich food heritage, it’s vital that we see Fife businesses represented at a prestigious trade show. We are delighted to hear that these three businesses, displaying a level of excellency in their respective fields, not only enjoyed the experience of showcasing their products, but came back with significant leads.”

Related topics:FifeBirmingham