Fife businesses showcase products at leading food and drink exhibition
Fife businesses have attended Farm Shop & Deli, one of the UK’s leading food and drink trade shows.
The Buffalo Farm and Modern Standard Coffee attended the annual gathering at the NEC in Birmingham thanks to support from Fife Council’s economic development’s trade development programme.
Emma Johnson, from The Buffalo Farm, said: “Our aim was to introduce our Scottish Buffalo Mozzarella to independent retailers and identify which distributors they currently use. We also wanted to receive important feedback on the quality of our mozzarella compared to others available.”
Fife-based Mint Modern also attended with support from Food From Fife.
Pamela Stevenson, service manager, economic development, business and employability at Fife Council, said: “With its rich food heritage, it’s vital that we see Fife businesses represented at a prestigious trade show. We are delighted to hear that these three businesses, displaying a level of excellency in their respective fields, not only enjoyed the experience of showcasing their products, but came back with significant leads.”