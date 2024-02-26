Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Fabrications Ltd (FiFab), Eurospray Ltd, and Quality Precision Electronics (QPE) attended the major pan-European event, held at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre. It offered a platform for showcasing new technologies in machinery, production equipment, and electronics. The Fife businesses capitalised on this opportunity, generating significant interest in their products and services.

Reporting a strong level of interest in their products and services, all three businesses stressed how important the show was to their ongoing business development and growth, as well as providing them with a great opportunity to network.

John Penman, director of FiFab, said: “Fife’s trade development programme's support is invaluable. It allows us to access key events like Southern Manufacturing, where we gained valuable business intelligence and secured new leads."

The FiFab stand at the trade fair (Pic: Submitted)

Jim Fairnie, managing director of Eurospray, added: "We successfully increased our company profile and generated promising enquiries. The programme's assistance is essential for us to expand our reach and explore new business opportunities."

Mark Anderson of QPE said: "We're already receiving requests for quotes, and the future looks promising."