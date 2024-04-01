Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The awards are an annual celebration of the best curry houses and chefs across the country. They celebrate the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the Scottish curry industry.

Kirkcaldy’s Annapurna Gurkha restaurant is in the running for two awards this year – Voters Choice Restaurant of the Year (Central) and Manager of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisha in St Andrews is also up for awards in two categories – Curry Restaurant of the Year (Central) and Indian Restaurant of the Year (Central).

Four of the 15 finalists in the Scottish Curry Awards 2024.

The other Fife businesses hoping to win the Curry Restaurant of the Year category are Handi in Glenrothes for Central and Everest Inn, Dunfermline in the South East.

In the Indian Restaurant of the Year award, the other Fife finalists in the Central area are Dhoom in Dunfermline; Amritsar Tandoori in Kirkcaldy and Reya Tandoori in Glenrothes. Panas in Dunfermline is featured in the South East category for this award.

St Andrews’ Jahangir Balti and Tandoori and Rara Taal in Glenrothes are also up for Voters Choice Restaurant of the Year (Central) against Annapurna Gurkhas. Asha at The Maltings Hotel in Dunfermline is shortlisted in the South East section for that category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Namaste in Dunfermline is in the running for Outstanding Indian Restaurant of the Year at the awards later this month.

When it comes to takeaways, Eastern Touch at Anstruther is a finalist in the Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year award category; Handi Masala in Rosyth is up for Outstanding Takeaway of the Year and Curry Heights in Dunfermline is shortlisted for Takeaway of the Year (Central).

A spokesperson for the awards, which are now in their 16th year, said: “We look forward to once again celebrating the finest in the Scottish curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

"The curry industry has become a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognise the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. We want to congratulate all of our finalists on their achievements.”