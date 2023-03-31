News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
5 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
6 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
6 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
8 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Fife businesswomen join forces to launch The Collective

The Collective is a new lifestyle event that will make the perfect day out for friends and families, with shopping, eating, guest speakers and workshops.

By John A. MacInnes
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:56 BST- 2 min read

Held at Pratis Barns on the outskirts of Leven, the Collective will be held on Sunday, April 30 between 11:00am and 4:00pm.

The Collective is the evolution of conversations between four local businesswomen, each with a passion for quality products and services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nicola Gilmour of Pratis Barns, the host venue for the event, said, “We’re delighted to be hosting Fife’s best makers and curators for the Collective.

The event takes place on April 30 and is free
The event takes place on April 30 and is free
The event takes place on April 30 and is free
Most Popular

"Working alongside Leigh, Louise and Rebecca, we’ve found some amazing local businesses to join us on the day. There will be stalls to shop, food and drink, and a brilliant array of free talks and workshop sessions to join.”On the last Sunday in April, Pratis Barns will host local, independent makers and curators, all focused on craftsmanship and creativity.With all stallholders exhibiting being Fife based, the Collective will be a celebration of the finest Fife has to offer.

The handpicked stallholders reflect the ethos of the Collective with an opportunity for visitors to find new and exciting products and ideas for their lifestyle, home and gifts, as well as local food and drink producers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will all be complemented by a series of free workshops and talks. The diverse programme is designed for all ages, from children’s storytelling to pilates, a calligraphy workshop, mindfulness session and interior design tips.

Leigh Rollo from silverdollar will be hosting a workshop on the day. Leigh said, “I’m really looking forward to teaching a bitesize calligraphy workshop. We will look at the fundamental strokes of modern calligraphy and some different mediums for best practice."

Working alongside Nicola and Leigh, Louise Walker of Sol et Luna, and Rebecca Moncrieff from KHEE Homeware & Interiors are bringing their wealth of event planning and styling, marketing and PR to the event.

Fresh food and drinks will be available onsite throughout the day, cooked by the Pratis Barns kitchen team, including woodfired pizzas, a hog roast, and ice creams.Entry is free and further information can be found at www.pratisbarns.com/the-collective/

FifeLeigh