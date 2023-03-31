Fife businesswomen join forces to launch The Collective

Held at Pratis Barns on the outskirts of Leven, the Collective will be held on Sunday, April 30 between 11:00am and 4:00pm.

The Collective is the evolution of conversations between four local businesswomen, each with a passion for quality products and services.

Nicola Gilmour of Pratis Barns, the host venue for the event, said, “We’re delighted to be hosting Fife’s best makers and curators for the Collective.

"Working alongside Leigh, Louise and Rebecca, we’ve found some amazing local businesses to join us on the day. There will be stalls to shop, food and drink, and a brilliant array of free talks and workshop sessions to join.”On the last Sunday in April, Pratis Barns will host local, independent makers and curators, all focused on craftsmanship and creativity.With all stallholders exhibiting being Fife based, the Collective will be a celebration of the finest Fife has to offer.

The handpicked stallholders reflect the ethos of the Collective with an opportunity for visitors to find new and exciting products and ideas for their lifestyle, home and gifts, as well as local food and drink producers.

This will all be complemented by a series of free workshops and talks. The diverse programme is designed for all ages, from children’s storytelling to pilates, a calligraphy workshop, mindfulness session and interior design tips.

Leigh Rollo from silverdollar will be hosting a workshop on the day. Leigh said, “I’m really looking forward to teaching a bitesize calligraphy workshop. We will look at the fundamental strokes of modern calligraphy and some different mediums for best practice."

Working alongside Nicola and Leigh, Louise Walker of Sol et Luna, and Rebecca Moncrieff from KHEE Homeware & Interiors are bringing their wealth of event planning and styling, marketing and PR to the event.