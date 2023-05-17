Sean Graham from Pearson Hepburn & Co. in with his trophy after winning the singles competition in Butcher Wars. Pic: Graeme Hart.

Sean Graham, co-owner of Pearson Hepburn & Co in Kirkcaldy, took top honours in the theatrical showdown Butcher Wars in Perth, winning the singles competition against industry giants from across the UK. The event, run by Scottish Craft Butchers as part of their biennial trade fair at Dewars Centre, saw more than 600 people gather to watch the industry’s finest in action.

Butcher Wars – a theatrical concept imported from Australia – challenges butchers to break down a half lamb and a half saddle of pork to create a show-stopping counter display in just 45 minutes. Each was judged on criteria including their appearance, butchery skills, food safety, creativity, wastage, health and safety and their final display.

Sean, 34, watched every heat before he took to the stage in the last performance of the day and said the pressure was “immense”. A former trainer for Scottish Craft Butchers modern apprenticeships, the butcher who is from Kennoway but works in Kirkcaldy, was also aware of the scrutiny from many of his former students in the audience who had high expectations.

Sean Graham from Pearson Hepburn & Co, Kirkcaldy who went on to win the singles competition in Butcher Wars. Pic: Graeme Hart.

He said: “I was watching the very best in the country and knew I had not only to match them in speed and skill, but actually beat them. It is a really terrifying stage but I had put in a lot of late nights practising against the clock and I knew I just had to keep it together and do the best I could. Time just runs away with you. It felt like ten minutes rather than 45. I needed every last second.”

Sean joined the trade straight from school aged 16 and bought into the business in Templehall, Kirkcaldy a year ago. He added: “It’s been a great profession for me, but winning Butcher Wars has to be a career highlight. Butcher Wars is one of the toughest tests out there and I’m over the moon to have won – absolutely delighted.”

Keith Fisher, CEO of the Institute of Meat headed up the judging team and said the six pairs and eight single competitors had shown an “outstanding” level of calm under intense pressure and delivered exceptional product displays.