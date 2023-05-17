Fife butcher brings home the title in Butcher Wars
A Kirkcaldy butcher went to war and emerged victorious after battling some of the best in the business at the weekend.
Sean Graham, co-owner of Pearson Hepburn & Co in Kirkcaldy, took top honours in the theatrical showdown Butcher Wars in Perth, winning the singles competition against industry giants from across the UK. The event, run by Scottish Craft Butchers as part of their biennial trade fair at Dewars Centre, saw more than 600 people gather to watch the industry’s finest in action.
Butcher Wars – a theatrical concept imported from Australia – challenges butchers to break down a half lamb and a half saddle of pork to create a show-stopping counter display in just 45 minutes. Each was judged on criteria including their appearance, butchery skills, food safety, creativity, wastage, health and safety and their final display.
Sean, 34, watched every heat before he took to the stage in the last performance of the day and said the pressure was “immense”. A former trainer for Scottish Craft Butchers modern apprenticeships, the butcher who is from Kennoway but works in Kirkcaldy, was also aware of the scrutiny from many of his former students in the audience who had high expectations.
He said: “I was watching the very best in the country and knew I had not only to match them in speed and skill, but actually beat them. It is a really terrifying stage but I had put in a lot of late nights practising against the clock and I knew I just had to keep it together and do the best I could. Time just runs away with you. It felt like ten minutes rather than 45. I needed every last second.”
Sean joined the trade straight from school aged 16 and bought into the business in Templehall, Kirkcaldy a year ago. He added: “It’s been a great profession for me, but winning Butcher Wars has to be a career highlight. Butcher Wars is one of the toughest tests out there and I’m over the moon to have won – absolutely delighted.”
Keith Fisher, CEO of the Institute of Meat headed up the judging team and said the six pairs and eight single competitors had shown an “outstanding” level of calm under intense pressure and delivered exceptional product displays.
George Jarron, president of Scottish Craft Butchers added: “It was a thrilling spectacle that pitted the best in the business against one another. The audience witnessed an incredible display of butchery skills, and the atmosphere was absolutely electric as the countdown began piling pressure on the competitors to complete their task. I feel very proud of our country’s local butchers when I watch how talented and innovative they are and knowing that those same skills and ideas come into play every day as they meet their customers’ demands.”