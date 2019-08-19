Fife butcher stars in industry campaign

A Burntisland butcher is starring in a new campaign promoting Scotland’s red meat industry.

Tom Courts has been profiled as part of Quality Meat Scotland’s “Meat with Integrity” campaign which aims to raise public awareness of the Scottish red meat industry’s animal welfare and sustainability credentials.

The campaign launched last month and runs for four weeks.

The local butcher is appearing as part of a video series focusing on what goes on behind the scenes to bring consumers world-class meat that holds the Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork stringent seal of approval.

Tom said: “I’m really proud to support the Meat with Integrity campaign to help my customers learn more about what they’re eating – particularly the provenance and traceability of the meat.

“We only stock Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork as it’s a real mark of quality – you know exactly where it’s come from and that it’s been produced to the highest standards, it’ll therefore always have a place in my butcher’s shop.”

In his video, Tom talks about the comfort he feels buying the meat into his shop, knowing that he is giving the very best to his customers.

He believes that it’s the quality of the product that brings customers back into his shop every time.