Fife cafes in running for Scottish awards

An Aberdour cafe is in the running for two awards.

McTaggart’s has been shortlisted in two categories of the Scottish Cafe Awards which take place at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel, on Wednesday.

The business is shortlisted for cafe of the year in the central region – the only one from Fife nominated – and also for the barista team of the year.

The best coffee shop category shortlist features Thornton based Serendipi-Tea.

It is the second year cafes have been honoured at the awards ceremony.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The coffee industry has seen a massive growth over the past few years and this ceremony aims to acknowledge those who have played a great role in making the sector one of the most profitable industries of the country.

“The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard daily to deliver exceptional services, unique coffee flavours and memorable experiences to their clients. It is time to give them the recognition they deserve.