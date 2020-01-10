Fife caravan park wins environment award

Staff at Clayton Caravan Park near St Andrews are celebrating after their commitment to the natural world was recognised with a major green tourism accolade.

The Fife park has been announced as the winner of the prestigious David Bellamy Conservation Award at its top gold level.

The award scheme was founded 25 years ago by botanist David Bellamy, who passed away in December 2019. Assessors for the award said that Clayton Caravan Park has shown itself to be a true champion of the Scottish countryside.

Park manager Elaine Paxton said the award was entirely the result of a team effort: “Running Clayton Caravan Park on sustainable lines has always been a priority, and all the team here share an enthusiasm for taking care of the environment.

“Their skills and knowledge are vital to ensuring our various conservation initiatives become a reality, and to make the park an even greener place to stay.

“In fact, many families choose Clayton because of its unspoiled surroundings and are very supportive of what we do to protect our natural heritage.”

Butterflies and honey bees helped the park wing its way to the David Bellamy award, thanks to the many flowers in the grounds which provide vital foraging for pollinators.

They range from grassland clover to high nectar-bearing blooms in planters which take many shapes and forms, including whisky barrels.

Assessors also praised the park’s care of its 10-acre woodland and its extensive areas of hedging which offer food resources and habitats to many different animal and bird species. Bird boxes and bug hotels are located throughout the grounds, and measures have been put in place to minimise the park’s energy and water consumption.