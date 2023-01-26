Benarty View Care Home in Kelty, got a 93% rating in its recent survey - which compares very favourably with the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) figure of 77.7%, published last week by the Institute of Customer Service.

Last year saw COVID restrictions in care homes lifted with residents able to participate in more outings and enjoy increased interaction with their local community. Entertainers could also perform inside again, and visitors were no longer required to test before entering.

Residents living at the home and their family and friends were asked to provide feedback and responses to a number of questions spanning key elements of care home life. Categories included care, the team, food and dining, activities programme and home cleanliness.

The care home scored highly in the customer satisfaction survey

A total of 100% of respondents felt that residents were treated with kindness, dignity and respect. 98% said that overall, they were satisfied with the standard of care in the home.

When asked if the food and beverages offered are of good quality, 93% agreed - and 98% said that they or their relative is happy living at Benarty View.

Karen Bell, the home’s manager, said: “I am so proud of the whole team. The survey results show their dedication to providing such wonderful care.

“We are passionate about helping our residents to enjoy a fulfilling day, every day and ensuring their health and happiness is at the heart of everything we do.

