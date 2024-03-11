Fife care home reviews put it in top 20 for Scotland
Barchester’s Canmore Lodge care home in Dunfermline gained an overall score of ten out of ten in the independent internet care home reviews website, carehome.co.uk. The portal is often one of the first places people will look when searching for a care home for a loved one, and is independently run to ensure that all reviews are vetted and come from people who have genuine experience of the homes that they are reviewing.
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “Reviews of Barchester Canmore Lodge Care Home show it provides an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in Scotland. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.”