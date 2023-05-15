Fife care home team and manager nominated in ‘Star of Social Care’ awards

Canmore Lodge care home in Dunfermline will feature in the shortlist for the awards which pay tribute to the workforce, who through dedication and a commitment to care, go above and beyond to support those who are most vulnerable.

Its finalists are Jane Aitken, senior general manager who is up for the ‘inspirational care home manager’ award and the staff team at Canmore Lodge who are nominated for the ‘above and beyond’ team award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane said: “It is great for the team to receive recognition for all they do for our residents. I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an excellent team who allow me to be inspired daily. I am so proud of them to make it to the finals and delighted to be a finalist with them.”

The team at Canmore Lodge Care Home